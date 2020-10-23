Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,143,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 255,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 847.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.92.

SWKS opened at $149.73 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $752,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,330.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $2,180,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,529,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,152. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

