Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $262,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,585 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in The Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.82.

Shares of BA opened at $169.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.07 and a 200 day moving average of $162.59. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.25 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

