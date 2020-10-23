Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases New Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,979,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2,091.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,599,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,956,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,295,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,416,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,081,000 after acquiring an additional 539,842 shares in the last quarter. 46.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BofA Securities raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

PAA stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

