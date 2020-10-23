Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Takes $596,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 96.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 161,580,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,150,451,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270,161 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,118,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,367,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,110,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,012,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of ET stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

