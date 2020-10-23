Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OMER. BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omeros currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.
OMER opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Omeros has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Omeros by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omeros by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth $434,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Omeros
Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.
See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.