Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OMER. BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omeros currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.

Get Omeros alerts:

OMER opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Omeros has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Omeros by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omeros by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth $434,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.