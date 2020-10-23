OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Stock Price Up 3.8%

OneSoft Solutions Inc (CVE:OSS) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 74,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 134,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Separately, Cormark cut shares of OneSoft Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 million and a P/E ratio of -17.96.

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.00 million.

About OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS)

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

