Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIS. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.48.

NYSE FIS opened at $142.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.97. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,784.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 45,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

