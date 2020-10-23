Oppenheimer Upgrades Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) to Outperform

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aduro Biotech’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.53) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aduro Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of KDNY opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.40. Aduro Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Aduro Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.73% and a negative net margin of 230.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aduro Biotech will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Aduro Biotech Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics Inc develops medicines for kidney diseases. It also develops therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

