Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Orezone Gold Corp (CVE:ORE) were up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.87. Approximately 183,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 296,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $208.45 million and a PE ratio of -10.11.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Orezone Gold Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Orezone Gold Company Profile (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects. Its principal property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Orezone Gold Corporation(TSXV:ORE) operates independently of IAMGOLD Burkina Faso Inc as of February 25, 2009.

