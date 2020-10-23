Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) in a research note published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.08 million, a PE ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.98. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $73.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 85.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,184 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

