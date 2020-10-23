OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

OTCMKTS:OTCM opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. OTC Markets Group has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $362.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.59.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 25.11%. Analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services for broker-dealers to control trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

