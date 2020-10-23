Pan Orient Energy Corp. Buys 20,000 Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 20,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$11,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$71,340.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 2,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,180.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 37,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$21,830.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 4,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$2,475.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 4,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$2,520.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$31,500.00.

POE opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $33.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$2.60.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.0870492 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

