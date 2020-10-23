Pantos Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Pantos token can now be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pantos has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $58,019.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pantos has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pantos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00093555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00239018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00033778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.01295790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00142644 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,650,607 tokens. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.