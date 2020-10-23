PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Raised to $50.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti downgraded PAR Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.83.

NYSE:PAR opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $689.89 million, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.53. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. On average, research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 106,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

