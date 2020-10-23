Pareto Securities Begins Coverage on Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF)

Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENTOF opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Entra ASA has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

Entra ASA Company Profile

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had a property portfolio of 89 properties totalling approximately 1.3 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

