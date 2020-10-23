Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PKI. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

TSE PKI opened at C$37.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$35.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.91. Parkland Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total transaction of C$651,692.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,568,416.95.

About Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

