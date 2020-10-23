Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Trading Up 1.9%

Paul Mueller Co (OTCMKTS:MUEL) shares were up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $53.22 million during the quarter.

Paul Mueller Company provides manufactured equipment and components for the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment provides milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to dealers, as well as directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers.

