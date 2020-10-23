PAYCENT (PYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $264,062.68

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $264,062.68 and $6.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00093555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00239018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00033778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.01295790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00142644 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.