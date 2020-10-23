Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Overweight Rating from KeyCorp

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.94.

Paylocity stock opened at $185.94 on Friday. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $196.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.29, a P/E/G ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.90.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total transaction of $282,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,165 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $2,646,372.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,494,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,205 shares of company stock valued at $25,683,595. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,269 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,573,000 after buying an additional 137,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paylocity by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,544,000 after purchasing an additional 264,472 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 83.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,524,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

