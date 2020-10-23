Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Overweight Rating from KeyCorp

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.
PCTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.94.
Paylocity stock opened at $185.94 on Friday. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $196.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.29, a P/E/G ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.90.
In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total transaction of $282,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,165 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $2,646,372.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,494,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,205 shares of company stock valued at $25,683,595. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,269 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,573,000 after buying an additional 137,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paylocity by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,544,000 after purchasing an additional 264,472 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 83.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,524,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
