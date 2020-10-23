PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Lowered to $21.00 at KeyCorp

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a focus list rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut PDC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.14.

PDCE stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 80.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

