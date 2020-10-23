Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.66. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $58.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.24. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,871.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 427.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

