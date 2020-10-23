Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.87% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.
Shares of PAG stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.66. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $58.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16.
In other news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,871.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 427.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.
