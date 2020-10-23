PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,713 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.