PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Decreased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.5% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PEP opened at $140.41 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.65. The firm has a market cap of $192.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

