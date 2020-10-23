Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes $515,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crown during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 46.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 51.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Crown by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Crown by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $91.44 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

In other news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

