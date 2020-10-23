Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 6.6% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $281.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.30. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

