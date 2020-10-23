Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $207.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

