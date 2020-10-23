PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $14.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.71.

PG&E stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PG&E has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter. PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. Research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 7.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 435,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,054 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in PG&E by 101.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 125,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 62,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 107,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

