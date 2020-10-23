PGGM Investments Acquires 11,537 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in SEI Investments were worth $16,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

