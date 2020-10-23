PGGM Investments Acquires 66,933 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66,933 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.16% of W W Grainger worth $30,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the third quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $362.02 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $392.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W W Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,810,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $429.00 to $399.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.71.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

