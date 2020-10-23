PGGM Investments Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,971,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,068 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $117,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after buying an additional 5,546,028 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after buying an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 83.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,297,000 after buying an additional 2,834,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $164.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

