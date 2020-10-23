PGGM Investments Cuts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,414 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cintas were worth $13,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cintas by 83.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $338.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.35 and a 200-day moving average of $279.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $358.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Insiders sold 88,573 shares of company stock valued at $30,037,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CTAS. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

