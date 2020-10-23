PGGM Investments Grows Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 767,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,181 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Visa were worth $153,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Visa by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,433 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $46,291,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $197.99 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

