PGGM Investments Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,225 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 23,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $85.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $76.58. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

