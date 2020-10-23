PGGM Investments Has $153.56 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 767,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,181 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Visa were worth $153,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.62.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $197.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.84. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The firm has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

