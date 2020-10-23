PGGM Investments Has $232,000 Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 205,568 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in CNA Financial were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CNA Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,464,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,077,000 after acquiring an additional 229,414 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CNA Financial by 46.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 540,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 171,612 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CNA Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,888,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,137 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 67,550 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

