PGGM Investments Invests $1.04 Million in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,150,000 after buying an additional 259,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,505,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 5.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,035,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 530.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clorox by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,933 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.42.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $209.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.90. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.31 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

