PGGM Investments Makes New $9.28 Million Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 101,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91,288 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

DLTR opened at $93.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

