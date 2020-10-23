PGGM Investments Purchases 156,323 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,649,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,323 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.06% of Intel worth $137,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $229.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

