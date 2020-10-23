PGGM Investments Purchases New Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 355,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

