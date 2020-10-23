PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 21,600 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 72.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 390,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,914,000 after buying an additional 163,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,883,000 after buying an additional 107,239 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 54.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $627,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS opened at $149.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $752,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,330.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $2,180,742.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,529,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.92.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.