PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 71,123 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 71,123 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in VMware by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,169 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,175 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 33.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates lifted its position in shares of VMware by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 40,429 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $2,051,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,782.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Cross Research upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $147.72 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $173.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

