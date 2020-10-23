PGGM Investments Raises Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,446 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $76,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $281.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.