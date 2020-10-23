PGGM Investments Sells 1,201,061 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,201,061 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in WP Carey were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 53.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 29.9% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 28.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 16.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 11.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Shares of WP Carey stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.20. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $93.24.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.60%.

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.