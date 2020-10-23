PGGM Investments Sells 4,500 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,038 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Illumina were worth $15,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $1,232,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.03, for a total value of $319,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $11,075,850. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.65.

Illumina stock opened at $325.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.