PGGM Investments Trims Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

PGGM Investments lessened its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 80,702 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 65,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,301 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 32,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.77.

COO opened at $353.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.82. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total transaction of $2,201,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

