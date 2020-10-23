Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Raymond James

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

PSXP stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.22. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.25 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 15,000 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,470.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,624.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.