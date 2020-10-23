Physiomics (LON:PYC) Trading Down 2.3%

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). 192,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,154,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.65 ($0.09).

The company has a market cap of $7.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.96.

Physiomics (LON:PYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Physiomics news, insider James Simon Millen sold 597,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £35,839.92 ($46,825.08).

About Physiomics (LON:PYC)

Physiomics Plc provides outsourced systems and computational biology services to pharmaceutical companies in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the United States. It offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

