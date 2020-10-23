Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.30

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 485654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

PNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of $93.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,340,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,468,100. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 987,000 shares of company stock worth $170,220.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.