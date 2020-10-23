Piper Sandler Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $265.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $6.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $33.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $34.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $7.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $28.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $28.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $31.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $29.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $34.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $34.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BIIB. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $306.85.

Biogen stock opened at $266.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $257.60 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.73.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,020,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 17.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 163,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

