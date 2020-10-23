Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (PTG.TO) (TSE:PTG) Trading Up 0.4%

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (PTG.TO) (TSE:PTG) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.58. 116,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 138,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,016.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.88.

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (PTG.TO) (TSE:PTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$332.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$436.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc provides IT services and solutions in the United States and Canada. It provides IT solutions and system integration services that include IT solutions focused on enterprise infrastructures, such as systems, storage, security, networking, and compliance; and IT services that enable businesses to optimize their IT infrastructure and enhance mission-critical processes.

